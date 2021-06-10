Bangor soars to 13-0 victory and advances

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - Bangor hosted North Crawford in Division 4 Regional baseball action on Thursday evening.

The Cardinals started things off with a 6-run first inning. They extended their lead in the second and the third.

In the second, Sam Wittmershaus drove in two runs with the bases loaded to extend the Cardinal lead. Additionally, Evan Wolfe hit a blooper into the outfield to drive in another run.

Bangor dominated North Crawford, 13-0, and advances.

Sam Wittmershaus went 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs for the Cardinals.