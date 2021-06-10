Carly Swisher

"Sassy and sweet" is a phrase friends and family often use to describe Carly. A people person by nature, she always knew she'd have a career working with others. Growing up, Carly was performing in all ways possible. Such as dancing, doing theater and even hosting newscasts in her basement in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a major in journalism and a minor in multi-media communications, she is thrilled to start her professional news career anchoring and reporting at WXOW. Throughout college, Carly worked at both local news stations as a reporter and hosted her campus TV station's news show BNN.

When not at the news station, you'll find her exploring her new home by hiking, visiting local restaurants, thrifting or reading a book by the beautiful Mississippi River.

Carly is the newest addition to the Daybreak team. You can catch her co-anchoring the morning show weekly from 4:30 am to 7:00 am!