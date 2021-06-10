Skip to Content

China says US revoking of Chinese apps ban a “positive step”

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce has said a U.S. move to revoke the Trump administration’s executive orders intended to ban apps like TikTok and WeChat was a “positive step.” A spokesperson in Beijing told reporters Thursday that China hoped Washington would “treat Chinese companies fairly.” The White House on Wednesday revoked some blanket-style orders made under former President Donald Trump against Chinese apps including WeChat, TikTok and Alipay. A new executive order from President Joe Biden said the U.S. would conduct an “evidence-based” analysis of transactions involving Chinese apps. Gao Feng of the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Beijing hopes the U.S. will avoid politicizing economic and trade issues.

