Conservationists try to come up with long term fix to Jersey Valley Dam

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County conservationists spoke with Congressman Ron Kind about permanent flood solutions at the Jersey Valley Dam on Thursday.

The dam was destroyed by 12-14 inch rain flooding in 2018.

Wisconsin's Third District (D) Rep. Kind said he is pushing for federal flood prevention funding.

Vernon County Land and Water conservationist Ben Wojahn said he needs help advocating for the small community.

Wojan trusts the process but acknowledges that it is very slow.

"Well we don't have a lot of other choice but yes I trust that the process is occurring and people do have their hearts in the right place and are trying to move it forward," Wojahn said. "Our partners with NRCS and our representatives have been very supportive and I trust them and I trust our local farmers and landowners too."

He said local input is what they need next.

Vernon County is hosting two public discussion meetings with the Natural Resources Conservation Service at these places and times:

West Fork Kickapoo Watershed meeting - Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cashton Community Hall. Coon Creek Watershed meeting - Wednesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall.

Rep. Kind said showing up to these meetings is crucial because the more input people give, the more he can dedicate parts of the infrastructure bill to flood prevention funding.