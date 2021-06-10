danielle severson

Sales Assistant

My name is Danielle and I’m the Sales Assistant at WXOW/WQOW. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and have been in the Marketing and Advertising Industry for 10+ years. I started at WXOW in March of 2021. I will be working directly with the Sales Department to create exciting and new ideas to help grow your business.

I live in La Crosse with my husband and two sons. I enjoy yoga, camping, hiking, and reading.

I’m also a creative writer, a member of the Mississippi Valley Writers Guild and I’m currently writing my first novel.

dseverson@wxow.com