Gear up for Dementia Friendly Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A week filled with presentations and events centered around dementia awareness will take place starting on Monday, June 14.

The La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center helped put together the schedule and events.

Here's a list and registration information for each day...

Monday:

Event: "Discover Palliative Care" - Learn about Palliative Medicines role in dementia care. Mayo Clinic Health System will present. Participate virtually or by phone by calling 1-800.272.3900. Starts at 11:30am

Registration: (In-Person) Call 608.519.2088 Location: 1407 St. Andrew Street, La Crosse, WI

Tuesday:

Event: "Drive Thru Memory Cafe" - Drive thru route with different activity spots. 10:30-11:30am at Myrick Park.

Registration: Call 608-785-5700

Event: "Purple Picnic in the Park!" - Meet the Gundersen Health MiND Clinic Staff. ADRC & New Horizons will also share information on elder abuse. 11:45am-1:00pm at Myrick Park.

Registration: (Required for Lunch) Call 608-785-5700

Wednesday:

Event: "OASIS Discovery Day" Experience what OASIS Dementia Respite Care has to offer. 11:00am-1:00pm at First Free Church on 123 Mason St. Onalaska.

Registration: Drop in anytime!

Event: "Choir Concert!" Performance by the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Dementia Choir. 12:00pm-1:00pm at First Free Church on 123 Mason St. Onalaska.

Registration: Drop in anytime!

Thursday:

Event: "Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementias" - Discussion with Authors Martin J. Schreiber & Susan A. Marshall. Learn about Alzheimer's; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments. 11:30am - 1:00pm at 1407 St. Andrews Street.

Registration: Virtual/Phone Call 1-800.272.3900. In-Person Call 608.519.2088

Friday:

Event: "Health Equity in Dementia Risk, Prevalence & Research" - Learn from Dr. Percy Griffin, Director Scientific Engagement & Medical Science Research with the Alzheimer’s Association. 9:30-11:30am at 1407 St. Andrews Street.

Registration: Virtual/Phone Call 1-800.272.3900. In-Person Call 608.519.2088

Saturday:

Event: "Paint the Park Purple: Loggers Game! 6:05pm at 1225 Caledonia St. La Crosse. Alzheimer's Association Awareness Night.

Registration/Tickets: lacrosseloggers.com or call 608-796-9553 for tickets $12 promo code: Walk

More information on events/registration: 608-785-5700 or visit www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc