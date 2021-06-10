Hot, hot, hot! Feel-like temperatures hit the triple digits

The record was broken yesterday with a high of 97 degrees. There will another chance to break the daily high-temperature record. Today's record is set at 96 degrees back in 2017.

Today will be much of the same; Sunshine, hot, humid with a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

Friday will start to bring changes to the forecast. The sunshine and humidity will be around to start the day off. Heading into the afternoon high temperatures will have the chance to break another record. Then cloud cover will increase ahead of big changes.

Into the late evening, showers and thunderstorms will push in with a cold front. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Then showers will linger into Saturday morning. Accumulations are expected to be around a quarter of an inch.

By Saturday afternoon the sunshine will make a quick return as high temperatures are back in the 80s. Yet, the humidity will NOT make a quick return. Drier air will filter in and keep a more comfortable feel through the weekend.

From Sunday into the early workweek, plenty of sunshine will dominate the sky. But temperatures continue to reflect near or above average and give us a chance to add more 90 degrees days.

Enjoy the heat safely!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett