How your old crayons can help patients at local children’s hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Residents can now donate old crayons to Verizon stores, as the organization repurposes them for art programs at children's hospitals.

Verizon's new crayon initiative encourages community members to donate unwanted crayons, which will then be melted and re-made into new crayons for patients.

According to La Crosse Store Leader Dylan Stoffregen, the crayon drive is a great way to help brighten a patient's day.

"We thought that it would be something we could give back to the community," said Stoffregen. "I would say that any old crayons that you have sitting at home, bring them in."

Stoffregen said the store plans to accept any crayons-- even broken ones. Residents can drop donations off at the La Crosse or Tomah Verizon through June 30.