Iowa to begin beer, wine sales to general public at stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will expand alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium and its other athletic venues as part of a pilot program beginning this fall. Beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout Kinnick Stadium with the exception of areas immediately adjacent to the student section. Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field will also be included in the pilot program. Thirty percent of net alcohol sales will be directed toward research-based initiatives instended to decrease high-risk drinking.