Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out as end of his era draws near

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not leaving the political stage quietly in what appear to be the final days of his historic 12-year rule. The longtime Israeli leader is accusing his opponents of betraying the nation. He calls them liars and says he is the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy. He speaks in apocalyptic terms when talking about the country without his leadership. Such language has raised tensions as Netanyahu and his loyalists make a final desperate push to try to prevent a new government from taking office on Sunday. It also has provided a harbinger of Netanyahu as aggressive opposition leader.