Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa’s Sahel

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. In a news conference Thursday, Macron spoke of the “profound transformation of” France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries. The French operation will be replaced by another support mission of French troops that will further rely on regional partners and continue to focus on fighting against Islamic extremists. Details on troop levels will be announced in the coming weeks. France now has more than 5,000 troops in Africa’s Sahel region.