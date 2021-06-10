Myanmar military plane crash kills 12, including senior monk

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar state media say a well-known senior Buddhist monk was among at least 12 people who died when a military plane crashed in the country’s central Mandalay region. Army-run Myawaddy TV says a boy was one of two survivors on the flight. The other person taken to hospital was reported to be a member of the military, but several other unconfirmed reports said he later died. The TV report says the plane, which appeared in photos to be a Beechcraft 1900, crashed while making its landing approach in bad weather.