Mystery over claim world’s 1st ‘decuplets’ born in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been gripped by the mystery of whether a woman has, as has been claimed, actually given birth to 10 babies, in what would then be the world’s first recorded case of decuplets. Gosiame Thamara Sithole from the Tembisa township near Johannesburg gave birth to the babies on Monday, according to the Pretoria News newspaper. The babies haven’t made a public appearance or been captured on camera and the government said it is still trying to verify the claim. That’s led to South Africans obsessing on social media over if the story of the “Tembisa 10” is true. A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies last month in the world’s first known case of nonuplets.