Packers go at full capacity at Lambeau Field this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Expect to see a full house at Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers return to the field this fall.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that they'll host fans at full capacity for games and events this summer and fall.

Besides football, this includes the annual shareholders meeting, training camp, and family night.

In a release from the Packers, it said that fans who are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks, but they ask that those who aren't to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. They won't ask, however, for proof of vaccination.

Signs at Lambeau will remind fans about the CDC mask wearing recommendation for the unvaccinated.

“The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in the release. “We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events.”

“As you make plans to attend Packers events and other large-scale events in the community, know your best protection is to be fully vaccinated,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer. “If you’re not fully vaccinated, continue to wear a mask and know the risk levels in different settings.”

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26 with Packers Family Night coming on Saturday, August 7. Training camp begins the last week of July.

The team's first home game is on August 14 when the Packers face the Houston Texans.