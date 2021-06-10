Polish man charged with spying for Russia at EU parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials have arrested a Polish man they suspect of spying for Russia, allegedly for activities carried out in a number of countries and at the European Union parliament. The spokesman for the head of Poland’s security services said Thursday that the man “carried out activities in favor of the Russian Federation.” He alleged that the suspect’s activities were in line with “Russian information warfare activities” aimed at weakening Poland’s position internationally. The spokesman said in a statement that the suspect has been presented with the charges of espionage and has pleaded not guilty.