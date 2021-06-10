Polk County Attorney John Sarcone won’t seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County’s long-serving top prosecutor has announced he will not run for reelection. Television station KCCI first reported County Attorney John Sarcone’s announcement Wednesday that he will not seek a ninth term next year. Sarcone is a Democrat who has served as the county’s top prosecutor since 1991. He has faced recent criticism for his decisions to charge a journalist and participants in last year’s protests over racial inequality. Sarcone pursued misdemeanor charges against Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering a protest in May 2020. His effort drew widespread condemnation from advocates for a free press and human rights. Sahouri was acquitted in March.