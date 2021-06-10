Polls: US image abroad has rebounded since Biden took office

The United States’ image around the world has improved sharply since President Joe Biden took office. That’s according to new Pew Research Center surveys conducted in 16 countries, including many long-standing allies of the U.S. The surveys show majorities of the public across the countries express confidence in Biden to “do the right thing” in world affairs. Biden is in Britain on the first leg of his first overseas trip, hoping to reestablish the United States’ global standing and reinforce partnerships with key European allies. Favorable ratings of the U.S. have started to rebound after declining considerably during Donald Trump’s four years as president.