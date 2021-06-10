Record heat has occurred again.

More record heat…

Our streak of 90° has stretched to 8 days and counting. We will see yet another day with highs in the 90s on Friday. Today, we saw plenty of sunshine with a few pop-up clouds. And the afternoon high has tied or broken the record of 96° set in 2017.

Friday storms possible...

A cool front will make its way into the area late Friday, and it represents the best chance of getting more showers and t-storms. The weather setup is not the best, but cross your fingers as drought conditions continue to develop. Right now it looks like scattered showers and t-storms with possible briefly heavy rainfall in a few areas.

Humidity eases this weekend…

The late Friday cold front will scour out some of the moisture over the Upper Midwest, so more comfortable air will move in on west to northwesterly winds. Highs will roll back into the 80s, though lower 90s are possible again for Sunday and Monday.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Tree pollen season is pretty much over.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden