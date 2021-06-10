Red Hawks defeat Rangers, 10-7, advance to next round

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - G-E-T hosted Logan in Division 2 Regional baseball action on Thursday evening.

Logan struck first with a fielder's choice from Nick Gavrilos. The Rangers maintained a 1-0 lead after one inning.

The Red Hawks' offense had a productive bottom of the second. Brenden Brady secured the lead with an RBI single up the middle. Zach Grams followed with an RBI single to left. G-E-T led 8-1 after two innings of play.

Logan stormed back into the game through several G-E-T errors, but the Red Hawks held on to win and advance.

G-E-T defeated Logan, 10-7.

Zach Grams went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs for the Red Hawks. Owen Eddy also went 3 for 3 adding an additional RBI to the total.