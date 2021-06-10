Road and water closures surrounding Airfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Boaters and drivers should expect to see restricted access to the streets, roads, and water around the La Crosse Regional Airport due to Airfest.

Heavy traffic is expected during the weekend as thousands of people come to the airport for the performances.

The Town of Campbell Police Department said in a Facebook post on their page that Fisherman's Road is closed starting Thursday until Monday morning.

Other streets and roads are posted as no parking. They include:

2nd Ave. E

1st Ave. E

Bainbridge St.

1st Ave. W

Dawson Ave.

Lakeshore Dr.

Police said violators can get ticketed and possibly towed.

The no parking areas, they said, are to ensure room for any emergency vehicles in the area around the airport.

More information on road closures and other traffic information was expected later on Thursday. We'll update this story when the new information is released.

Meanwhile, Airfest organizers said there are waterway closures planned from approximately noon to 5 p.m. from Friday through Sunday during airshow performances.

The water north of the Onalaska spillway and east of Nelson Park is closed during that time.

Organizers said that the Black River south of the Onalaska spillway and the Mississippi River won't be affected.