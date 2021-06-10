Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — A new antenna on the International Space Station and receptors on the Argos satellite — combined with the shrinking size of tracking chips and batteries — are allowing scientists to remotely monitor small animal and songbird movements in much greater detail than ever before. Researchers hope to create what one scientist calls, “an ‘Internet of animals’ – a collection of sensors around the world giving us a better picture of the movement of life on the planet.” One ongoing study involves using new satellite tags to track migration routes of the American robin, an iconic songbird.