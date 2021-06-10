Scouts hold Open House for Girls

HOLMEN, Wis (WXOW) - The Gateway Area Council BSA held an Open House event for Girls at Camp Decorah. The Evening of Adventure was aimed to showcase all that the Scouts can offer young women.

Ladies aged 10-14 were invited to visit Camp Decorah an try different activities like Archery, Rocketry, Rifle Shooting and Zip Lining.

Girls have been a part of Scouts BSA since 2019 and now there are at least seven troops in the Coulee Region. Some of these troops are linked with boy troops and others are stand-alone. In 2020, the first female in the Coulee Region rose to the Eagle Scout rank.

According to the Gateway Area Council Commissioner, Elizabeth Kramer, Scouts have a lot to offer to both boys and girls.

"Scouts BSA has events such as camping, hiking, backpacking, fishing…we have a lot of merit badges that we work on that introduces the scouts to different hobbies or potential careers…also provides a lot of life skill learning…citizenship learning….and leadership and personal fitness." Commissioner Kramer said.

Kramer also says that now family can have all their kids in the Scouts which makes it fun for the entire family.

Find out more about joining the Scouts at Gateway Area Council BSA (gatewayscouting.org)