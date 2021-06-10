Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is eyeing an infrastructure deal with $579 billion in new spending as of a $1 trillion package. That’s according to people briefed on the plan. It could be rolled out as soon as Thursday. Negotiators are trying to strike a deal on President Joe Biden’s top priority. The 10 senators have been huddling behind closed doors, encouraged by Biden to keep working on the effort after he walked away from a Republican-only proposal this week unable to resolve differences. The senators cautioned changes could still be made.