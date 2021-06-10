Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world’s northern tier

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The top of the world got a sunrise special _ a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. This so-called annular eclipse began Thursday at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia. An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller. It doesn’t completely blot out the sun. Farther south, the upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia got a bite-size partial eclipse. It’s the first eclipse of the sun for North America since August 2017, when a total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S.