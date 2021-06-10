US hits alleged financing ring linking Yemen rebels, Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has leveled sanctions against a Yemeni network that it alleges was working with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to transfer tens of millions of dollars to Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The administration also has announced it is lifting sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that it said had been involved in banned petroleum sales. The State and Treasury departments say the money sent to the Houthis came from illicit sales of Iranian petroleum and other commodities throughout the Middle East. International officials and analysts say Iran has increased its material support to Yemen’s Houthi rebels.