Watch behind the scenes: Flying with the Blue Angels

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "I'm just most looking forward to feeling that rush, that initial force of taking off with a Blue Angels jet. Its something I've dreamed about....watching them for so many years. And I can't believe I get to do it."

That was WXOW's Dustin Luecke a few minutes before he went on the ride of a lifetime with the Blue Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

There was a bit more to the day though than a short time in the air.

Photojournalist Travis Judell was with Dustin as he began his day meeting with the team on the ground to go over his flight, meet his pilot, then get suited up and strapped into the jet.

Then it was time to take to the skies...Blue Angels style. Straight up.

Watch the extended video from inside the cockpit for a view over the Coulee Region.