West Salem dominates with 10-0 victory over Mauston

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem hosted Mauston Division 3 Regional girls soccer action on Thursday evening.

It was all West Salem. In the 19th minute, West Salem's Helen Black scored from the top of the box to make it 3-0 Panthers.

In the 23rd minute, McKennah Ferguson broke the defense and capitalized on the defensive blunder to score. Panthers extended their lead to 4.

Right before halftime, Marina Thompson scored on a kick into the top right corner of the net. West Salem led 7-0 at Halftime.

Panthers defeated Mauston, 10-0, and advance to the next round.