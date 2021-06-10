Worker dies in eastern Iowa cattle farm manure tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a man has died after becoming stuck in a cattle farm manure tank. The Quad-City Times reports that the death occurred Tuesday at a farm in Stockton and was reported by authorities there on Wednesday. New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen said his volunteer fire department responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday to the scene. Petersen says the man was doing some work in the tank when he got stuck. Firefighters retrieved the man’s body from the tank late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The man’s name had not been released by Thursday morning.