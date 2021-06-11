1 student fatally shot in new abduction in Nigeria’s north

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Officials say a student has been fatally shot at a school in northern Nigeria as gunmen abducted eight students and two lecturers in yet another violent attack on an educational institution in the country. Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said in a statement that the incident took place Thursday night at the government-owned Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria. The gunmen shot sporadically and, in the process, two students were hit and one of them died Friday morning. It is the third violent attack on a tertiary institution in Kaduna State in as many months. President Muhammadu Buhari has been under pressure to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria.