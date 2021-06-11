Aquinas baseball defeats West Salem heading into playoffs

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds defeated the West Salem Panthers, 9-4 on Friday night.

It was a matchup between two first place teams. Aquinas holds a share of the MVC title and West Salem holds a share of the Coulee conference title.

Blugold, Jack Christenson hit a solo home run to lead off the first and then in the second, Christenson hit a bases clearing double.

Aquinas improves to 23-3 and will play Melrose-Mindoro in a WIAA Regional on Tuesday, June 15th.

West Salem drops to 12-5 and will play G-E-T in a WIAA Regional on Tuesday, June 15th.