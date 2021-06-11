Authorities looking for French Island chase suspect

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that led officers on a brief high-speed chase both on and off the streets of French Island late Friday morning.

They're after a white Acura with Wisconsin license plates and visible damage.

At one point, the vehicle drove onto a ballfield by Sky Harbour Drive and Lakeshore Drive before breaking through a fence and getting out onto the interstate.

The pursuit was ended by authorities at that point.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as new details on the incident are made available.