Brewers win 7-4 by capitalizing on Pirates’ control problems

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4. The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them ahead for good. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Ben Gamel and Gregory Polanco added solo shots for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have lost five straight. The Brewers have won 12 of 14 and are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead.