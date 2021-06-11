China’s children may be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — If China is to meet its tentative goal of vaccinating 80% of its population against the coronavirus by the end of the year, tens of millions of children are going to have to start rolling up their sleeves. Regulators took the first step last week by approving the use of the country’s Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, though no announcement has been made about when the shots will start. Children have been largely spared the worst of the pandemic, becoming infected less easily than adults and generally showing less severe symptoms when they do catch the virus. But some experts say if countries are going to achieve herd immunity through their vaccination campaigns, inoculating children should be part of the plan.