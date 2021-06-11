Chippewa Falls sweeps Holmen in Doubleheader

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen hosted Chippewa Falls in late season baseball action on Friday evening.

Chippewa Falls started off strong with two runs in the first inning. Reinhart Bromeisl scored one of the runs with an RBI single.

In the fifth inning, Chippewa Falls' Grady Fredrick connected for an RBI double for the Cardinals to push their lead to four.

The Cardinals held on to defeat the Vikings, 4-0.

Chippewa Falls also defeated Holmen 4-1 in game one.