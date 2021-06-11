Couple charged with bilking $200K from elderly mother

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Roseville man and his wife with bilking his mother out of almost $200,000. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Gregory and Kelly Harrington were both charged Thursday with felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. According to the criminal complaint, Gregory’s 94-year-old mother gave the couple power of attorney in 2015 before she moved into a senior living development. The woman had $380,000 in savings then. Investigators determined the couple spent about $197,000 of that on expenses that didn’t benefit her. The couple maintained that they reached a family agreement that they could spend the woman’s money.