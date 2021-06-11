Daughter of reputed Mexican drug lord sentenced in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department says a daughter of alleged drug lord Nemesio Oseguera has been sentenced in the United States to 2 1/2 years in prison for her role in dealing with Mexican companies designated under the “Kingpin” act. Oseguera is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. His daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, pleaded guilty to the charges in March and was sentenced Friday at a court hearing in Washington. Her brother Ruben previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth and to weapons charges. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.