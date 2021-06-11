First-year university enrollment confirmations up 12%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials with the University of Minnesota system say first-year enrollment confirmations for the fall semester are up from the same time last year. System officials said confirmations from students coming directly from high school have increased 12% from last year and are up seven percent over the system’s five-year average. System officials attributed the increase to the “Promise Plus” program that provides free tuition to any student with annual family income of less than $50,000 and a scholarship match program that has raised $6.1 million to support low-income students. But they say an overall decline in high school graduates expected to being in about six years could lead to falling enrollment in the future.