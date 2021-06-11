For Cornwall, G7 summit brings mix of disruption and hope

Falmouth, ENGLAND (AP) — Towering steel fences and masses of police have transformed the picturesque Cornish seaside as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies descend on a tiny village near St. Ives in Cornwall for their summit. A naval frigate dominates the coastline, armed soldiers guard the main sites and some 5,000 extra police officers have been deployed to the area. Authorities have even hired a cruise ship to accommodate some of the extra officers. Roads and local train lines have been shut down. Still, many believe the long-term benefits of promoting tourism and local businesses in one of the U.K.’s poorest regions will be worth the hassle.