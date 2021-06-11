FYI: Airport terminal still open during Airfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A reminder that although Airfest is happening this weekend, the La Crosse Regional Airport isn't closed.

Town of Campbell Police said in a Facebook post that the main terminal at the airport is open for incoming and outgoing flights on Saturday and Sunday.

During past Airfests, the show did occasionally pause to allow flights to land at the airport.

In Friday's post, it said: "If you are headed to the Terminal, you can get there by using I-90 Exit 2 WB. You will be directed north on Dawson, west on Fanta Reed, and north on Airport Rd to the Terminal. From Clinton St, you can take Goddard (BW) to Lakeshore Dr. to Fanta Reed Rd. There will be a Police Officer at the intersection of Lakeshore & Fanta Reed Rd. monitoring traffic. Just let them know you are headed for the main terminal for a flight and they will allow you to go east on Fanta Reed Rd. to Airport Rd. All Airfest Traffic shall use the designated routes. Only local traffic will be allowed to use alternate routes."

Access along streets and roads around the airport is limited due to the event. No parking rules are in effect along a number of streets in that area as well.

