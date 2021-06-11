G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk on the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit.

He offered elbow bumps Friday to dignitaries gathering for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus was set to dominate their discussions, with leaders of the wealthy democracies club expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries.

Vaccine sharing commitments from U.S. President Joe Biden for 500 million doses and from Johnson for another 100 million set the stage for the G-7 meeting in southwest England, where the focus is “Building Back Better From COVID-19.”