Injury likely to keep Brewers 3B Shaw out until August

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw likely won’t return until sometime in August after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball this week. Shaw got hurt Wednesday at Cincinnati and went on the injured list the next day. Brewers manager Craig Counsell provided a timetable before Friday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Counsell said the initial plan is to see if Shaw can recover without needing surgery. The 31-year-old Shaw is batting .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games.