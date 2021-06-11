La Crosse pools searching for life guards for the summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With local pools re-opening for the summer, the city is searching for anyone interested in being a lifeguard as there aren't enough right now.

Jared Flick, Recreation Supervisor, said in order to run three pools in the city of La Crosse, they need to have 60-75 lifeguards but right now they have 55 total staff members.

"We are still hiring, we are still looking for people. To run three city pools you need to have that type of list," said Flick.

He explained that in their first week of opening, the pools are very busy. The staff is working seven days a week because of the lifeguard shortage.

"We would like to be able to give them breaks and as of right now our scheduling is tight," said Flick.

In order to be a lifeguard he said you have to be certified and over 15 years old.

"Some barriers that we heard in the past are cost, rate of pay, stuff like that. But we tend to provide a really good culture. There's nothing better than working out at a pool all summer long," said Flick.

Kiran Nepal is the assistant head guard at Memorial Pool. He's going into his second year of college. This summer is his first year of lifeguarding but has been a swimmer his whole life. He said he saw the opportunity to be outside and do something he enjoys and he took it.

"I really enjoy the fact that a lot of my coworkers we have a lot of good chemistry and we make a really good, strong team," said Nepal. "It's just a really enjoyable time on and time off if we are up in the stands or we are out on break. Either way, it's just a nice, fun time with everyone. This is honestly my favorite job I've ever had."

He said his favorite part is seeing the kids smiling faces.

"When they return they always say, 'Hi head guard, how are you doing,' or 'Watch me do this trick or a flip off the diving board,' stuff like that and it just really warms my heart seeing that kids are having a lot of fun here at our pool," said Nepal.

The La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. teamed up with Friends of La Crosse Pools and Aquatics and the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to raise money to keep the pools and employees going. With that money, they have been able to give their lifeguards a $2/hr. raise. Flick said it was huge for them.

"To hire guards we have to be competitive with other community pools and just hiring in general in the city," said Flick.

He said it truly is a great summer job for anyone interested.

"It's a great job. It's a good summer job. We are competitive, we are giving everyone a two dollar raise. It's fun and we are flexible. You don't have to be a regular life guard. You can be a sub and jump in when you want," said Flick.

For anyone interested in being a lifeguard, you can visit their website. The requirements are small and the need is large so anyone interested they say it is greatly appreciated.