Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair is back. Fair officials announced Friday the beloved event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6. Dubbed the “Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together,” a play on the fair’s traditional “Great Minnesota Get Together” moniker, the fair will not limit daily attendance or require masks. Some exhibits and attractions will look different, however. The River Raft Ride, Go Karts, Giant Sing Along and the Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage will not be offered this year. The llama costume contest will move to the Warner Coliseum which offers more seating. The fair will feature dozens of newborn animals but no live births.