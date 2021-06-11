New van creates opportunities for residents of The Dwelling Place

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After 7 years of fundraising, a group home in a La Crosse finally has a new ride. A brand new 7 passenger van nicknamed "The Little Red Bus" was unveiled to residents of The Dwelling Place on Friday during a surprise celebration.

The bus will provide a way to transport residents around La Crosse in a safe way, and they say it's a great addition to the home that will add some fun to their daily activities.

"We are definitely excited that we have this opportunity to get everybody out into the community as a whole," said Program Director Katerina Hoff. "Improving the quality of life, going out into the community, being able to go to festivals and fairs the things that we can do this summer. Even being able to go to the new parks that are in town super excited about that."

The fundraising for the van was done in partnership with Bridges of Belonging, as well as an adaptive grant from La Crosse County.