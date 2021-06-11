One last day of excessive humidity before thunderstorms usher in relief

Yesterday's record-breaking day ended with a pop-up thunderstorm along the Mississippi River. Thunderstorms will return to the forecast today with a chance for severe weather.

Before thunderstorms move in, the morning will include the hot and humid sunshine. High temperatures again today have the chance to break the daily high temperatures.

Into the afternoon a low pressure system approaches the region. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. But, stronger storms will be more likely in the evening, especially to the north of I-90.

The low pressure system will bring in much more comfortable dew points. Yet, under the summer sunshine, the heat will continue. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s from the weekend into much of next week.

There are little to no precipitation chances for the next week ahead. It might be time to start running the sprinklers and water that garden extra well.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett