Opposition accuses German govt of hampering attack probe

BERLIN (AP) — Opposition parties on Friday accused the German government of hampering the work of a parliamentary investigation into the 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Twelve people were killed and dozens more were injured in the attack carried out by Islamist extremist Anis Amri. Lawmakers from the Greens, the Free Democrats and the Left party alleged that witnesses during the three-year probe dodged questions on what intelligence agencies knew about the attacker. They also accused governing parties of trying to “put a lid on this case” and said the government had repeatedly withheld important files from parliament. The opposition wants Germany to recognize March 11 as the official day of remembrance for victims of terrorism.