Republican Women of La Crosse County Luncheon

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Republican Women La Crosse County conservative group held a luncheon today. The group hasn't met for a while but today's event restarted the group getting together to share ideas and rally support for the Republican Party.

To do that, three guest speakers were invited to share their perspectives on the current direction of the state and country.

First, Derrick Van Orden, who is running against Ron Kind for the U.S. Congressional seat in Wisconsin's 3rd District, discussed the importance of strong women leading families who are at the heart of America's values.

"These women are the building block of the unit which is our family, and the family is the building block for our Nation," Van Orden said.

Then followed Ryan Owens, who is looking to be elected as the next Wisconsin Attorney General. He spoke on the issues in the state where he views criminal acts aren't being treated as crimes. Citing the Wisconsin Administration's apparent equal treatment given to the riots versus the protests over the past year.

"When it comes to criminal issues you take a look at what happened in Kenosha. As that city burned our Attorney General was basically nowhere to be found. It took him days to get out there and say anything about what happened," Owens said. "I think that's a real problem that shows a lack of leadership."

To close out the luncheon, the Republican Women were able to listen to Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. She spoke on the recently developed 1848 Project, of which she is the President. The non-profit advocacy organization was formed at the beginning of this year to produce the next conservative agenda for Wisconsin.

"The 1848 project is designed to build the conservative agenda for Wisconsin's future," Kleefisch said. "We've had 35 listening sessions across the state since the beginning of this year and our hope is that when the people who have attended these listening sessions and visited us on our website and submitted results and surveys and paragraphs full of comments...when they look at this agenda, they're going to see it is as a direct reflection of themselves."

During and after the luncheon, all three speakers made their way around the Maple Grove Venue's dining room visiting each table and discussing any and all issues people had. Also in the dining room, men and age appropriate children were in attendance providing an opportunity to engage in the event's conversations.

Wisconsinites can learn more about the 1848 Project, Inc on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/1848Project

And if you are interested in learning more about the Republican Women of La Crosse County, visit https://www.facebook.com/Republican-Women-La-Crosse-County-105605478345521, also on Facebook.