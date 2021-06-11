Richard Branson marks opening of Virgin hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire businessman Richard Branson marked the opening of the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, promoting weekend events that kicked off with a show headlined by Christina Aguilera. Branson, the English entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin brand, sprayed champagne at Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other notables Thursday at the renovated former Hard Rock resort. The property officially opened March 25. Branson thanked the governor, a Democrat, for letting the remodeling continue during a coronavirus shutdown that he ordered in March 2020. Branson implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so they can travel to Las Vegas.