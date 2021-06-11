South Africa finalizes treaty to extradite fugitives in UAE

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa says it has finalized an extradition treaty with United Arab Emirates, allowing it to bring back members of an Indian family accused of involvement in high-level state corruption to face trial. Brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta are believed to be living in Dubai after hastily leaving South Africa around the same time former President Jacob Zuma resigned in 2018 amid graft allegations. The Guptas are accused of using their association with Zuma to cash in on huge government contracts and kickbacks. They were believed to be so influential they had a say in Zuma’s appointment of Cabinet ministers.