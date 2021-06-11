Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:23AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures

in the 90s. Highest heat index values for today from 95 to 105.

The prolonged period of heat and humidity can significantly

increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for

those working or participating in activities outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Relief arrives this evening as a cold front pushes through with

northwest winds gradually ushering in cooler and drier air to the

region.